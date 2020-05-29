ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for Friday

Breaking News
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 9 p.m. Friday for portions of CNY.

We expect scattered thunderstorms this afternoon between 2-6 p.m. with a stronger line of storms moving from west to east across CNY later in the evening between 7-9 p.m.

To see the lastest radar images from Live Doppler 9, click here.

The greatest threats from these storms will be gusty damaging winds up to or in excess of 60 mph, heavy rain and flash flooding. An isolated, brief tornado cannot be ruled out.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is issued when severe thunderstorms are possible in and near the watch area. It does not mean that they will occur; it only means they are possible.

When thunder roars, head indoors.

