ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect Wednesday afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts of Central New York until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The greatest threat from storms this afternoon will be gusty, damaging winds up to, or more than 50 mph. Some small hail is possible.

The storms move east quickly so although the rain may come down hard for a brief time, the flood threat is very low. The dry weather we’ve had the last two weeks will also minimize the flooding threat.

Showers and thunderstorms are developing ahead of a cold front that clears the region early evening. The severe thunderstorm threat will wind down in Central New York by 6 or 7 pm.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is issued when severe thunderstorms are possible in and near the watch area. It does not mean that they will occur; it only means they are possible.

When thunder roars, head indoors.

In the wake of the cold front cooler air builds in for the end of the week.