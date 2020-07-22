ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for areas southeast of CNY into this evening

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for areas southeast of Central New York until 10 p.m. this evening.

We are expecting scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop south and east of Syracuse and quickly move to the east through into the Catskills late this afternoon and evening. Again, the best chance of severe storms occurring will be just southeast of CNY through the evening which is why the watch is for areas southeast of our area.

The greatest threat from these storms will be gusty, damaging winds up to or more than 50 mph.

Across CNY this evening there will be a few showers and storms around, but the risk for severe storms is very low.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is issued when severe thunderstorms are possible in and near the watch area. It does not mean that they will occur; it only means they are possible.

When thunder roars, head indoors.

