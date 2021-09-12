ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect late tonight for parts of CNY

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the southwestern part of Central New York until 2 am Monday.

A small wave of low pressure will slide through CNY overnight and is producing a line of strong to severe storms with heavy rain, and possibly damaging winds of 60+ mph and possibly some hail too, especially south of Syracuse across the Southwestern Finger Lakes between about 1 and 3 am overnight.   

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is issued when severe thunderstorms are possible in and near the watch area. It does not mean that they will occur; it only means they are possible.

When thunder roars, head indoors.

