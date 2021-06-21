ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for CNY into Monday evening

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for much of Central New York until 9 p.m. Monday.

The greatest threat from storms this afternoon will be gusty, damaging winds up to, or more than 50 mph. Some hail is possible and the development of a tornado cannot be ruled out. With heavy downpours, some localized flash flooding is possible.

Showers and thunderstorms are developing ahead of a cold front that clears the region this evening. The severe thunderstorm threat is over in Central New York after sunset.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is issued when severe thunderstorms are possible in and near the watch area. It does not mean that they will occur; it only means they are possible.

When thunder roars, head indoors.

In the wake of the cold front cooler, more comfortable air builds in for Tuesday.