ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for parts of CNY

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the southeastern part of Central New York until 8 pm Wednesday which includes Oneida, Madison, and Chenango counties.

A cold front is moving across the state this afternoon. Ahead of the cold front there is a line of strong thunderstorms have the capability of turning severe as they move into eastern New York.

Any strong or severe thunderstorm that do form could contain gusty damaging winds of over 60mph, heavy rain that could lead to isolated flash flooding, and hail up to 1” in diameter.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is issued when severe thunderstorms are possible in and near the watch area. It does not mean that they will occur; it only means they are possible.

When thunder roars, head indoors.