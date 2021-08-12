ALERT: Severe thunderstorm watch issued Thursday evening

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts of Central New York, south and east of Syracuse until 8 p.m. Thursday. This includes Cortland, Chenango, Madison and Oneida counties.

An approaching cold front will continue to produce rain and storms this afternoon across all of Central New York.

The greatest threat from storms will be gusty, damaging winds up to, or more than 60 mph, and heavy rain. Some hail is possible as well.

Although not in the watch, Syracuse is likely to have thunderstorms with frequent lightning and heavy downpours through 4 or 5 pm this evening.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is issued when severe thunderstorms are possible in and near the watch area. It does not mean that they will occur; it only means they are possible.

When thunder roars, head indoors.