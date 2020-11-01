ALERT: Strong wind and accumulating snow expected to fall in parts of Central New York Sunday night

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of Central New York including Syracuse. The advisory is scheduled to take place late this evening through much of Monday morning.

A spray of lake effect snow showers will overspread most of Central New York later this evening and continue overnight into Monday morning before tapering late Monday morning. Over lower elevations, especially from I-81 west, there could be some rain mixed in.

Accumulations of snow in the advisory area are expected to range from 1-3 inches by midday Monday for the Syracuse area and 3-6″ for the Tug Hill region. Some localized spots over the higher elevations could see higher amounts.

During the morning commute, the wind will be strong. Westerly winds of 15-25+ mph will cause blowing and drifting snow which will reduce visibility. Dig out the snow brushes, winter attire and plan some extra time in your morning routine.

A winter storm watch has been issued for Oswego, Jefferson, Lewis and northern Oneida counties Monday afternoon until Tuesday morning.

A second dose of lake effect will re-establish as a disturbance passes through Monday afternoon. This will cause heavy snow for the heart of the Tug Hill. Closer to the shoreline, including Oswego, temperatures are a bit warmer and showers should mainly be rain.

Total snow accumulations Sunday night through Tuesday morning could exceed a foot for portions of the Tug Hill.

Tuesday morning’s commute will also be a slower go, especially for those north of Syracuse.

A lakeshore flood watch has been issued for northern Cayuga, Oswego and Jefferson counties Monday evening through Tuesday morning.

Winds will be out of the W-WNW at 15-30 mph. This will cause wave heights to rise up to 12 feet. Lakeshore flooding, especially in bays, inlets and harbors are possible.