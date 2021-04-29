ALERT: Strong winds Friday, advisories issued

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR)-

The National Weather Service has issued wind advisories for Central New York.



Winds on Friday will be sustained out of the west at 15 to 25 mph and are expected to gust up to 30-50 mph with the strongest wind gusts near the shoreline of Lake Ontario.

The advisory will be in effect from Friday morning until Friday night.

These strong winds will blow around loose items, tree limbs and could cause a few power outages.

Saturday is not going to be as windy but a breeze of 10-20 mph will still linger.