SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Severe weather is affecting parts of Central New York Friday afternoon.

Strong thunderstorms and torrential rain, gusty winds and possible tornadoes will impact Central New York late Friday afternoon and evening.

This severe thunderstorm with a tornado warning is tracking east along rt 20. Heads up for anyone who lives along rt 20 including Lafayette and Tully. pic.twitter.com/8wH9WiYtew — Kate Thornton (@KateThorntonNC9) October 15, 2021

If it is safe to do so, please pass along any storm reports or photos. Email stormteam@localsyr.com