Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

ALERT: Tornado Watch in effect

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

A Tornado Watch has been issued for much of central New York until 10 p.m. Friday.

Thunderstorms are moving into Central New York now and will sweep east across the area between until 7 p.m.

The greatest threat from these storms will be wind damage from straight line winds and also heavy rain.

It is possible in a few of the thunderstorms an isolated tornado could from.

A tornado watch does not mean that they will occur; it means conditions are favorable and a tornado is possible.

To follow the storms click here to check out the latest views of Live Doppler 9.

After 8 p.m. storms will move to the south and east of Madison and Chenango counties and the threat for severe weather will end.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Map Gallery

Almanac

Almanac

Almanac

Pollen Forecast

Pollen Forecast

Northeast Radar

Northeast Radar

UV Index

UV Index

Wind Speed

Wind Speed

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected