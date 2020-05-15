ALERT: Tornado Watch in effect

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

A Tornado Watch has been issued for much of central New York until 10 p.m. Friday.

Thunderstorms are moving into Central New York now and will sweep east across the area between until 7 p.m.

The greatest threat from these storms will be wind damage from straight line winds and also heavy rain.

It is possible in a few of the thunderstorms an isolated tornado could from.

A tornado watch does not mean that they will occur; it means conditions are favorable and a tornado is possible.

To follow the storms click here to check out the latest views of Live Doppler 9.

After 8 p.m. storms will move to the south and east of Madison and Chenango counties and the threat for severe weather will end.