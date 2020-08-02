ALERT: Tornado Watch issued for portions of CNY

A Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of central New York east of Syracuse and I-81 until 10 p.m. Sunday.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop north and east of Syracuse late this afternoon and continue through the evening.

The greatest threat from these storms will be wind damage from straight line winds and also heavy rain.

It is possible in a few of the thunderstorms an isolated tornado could from.

A tornado watch does not mean that they will occur; it means conditions are favorable and are possible.

To follow the storms click here and get the latest views of Live Doppler 9.