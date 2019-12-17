ALERT: Advisories up for lake effect snow Wednesday night

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

A Winter Weather Advisory for lake effect snow is in effect through 7 am Thursday for Wayne, Cayuga, Onondaga, Madison, Cortland, Oswego and Chenango counties. This includes the City of Syracuse.

A band of lake effect snow will develop toward Wednesday evening behind a cold front affecting areas southeast of the lake close to Syracuse in the advisory area. This would coincide with the evening commute.

During the evening, the lake snow would drop south into the Finger Lakes and continue overnight with additional accumulation and lake effect snow showers are still possible southeast of Lake Ontario into Thursday.

New snow in the Advisory area of 2 to 5 inches after sunset with locally higher totals.



