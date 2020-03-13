ALERT: Wind advisories up for parts of central New York Friday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

A Wind Advisory is up for parts of CNY from overnight Thursday until 11 pm Friday. The counties affected include Wayne, northern Cayuga, Oswego, Lewis and Jefferson. Winds could gust to 50 mph in those counties.

An intensifying area of low pressure will be sliding just to the north of CNY bringing a cold front through the region Friday morning. While southeast winds ahead of the front could gust past 40 mph through the morning, the strongest winds come when they shift to the west Friday afternoon

Wind gusts of 50 mph at times during that time frame could very well cause some minor property damage and possibly produce a few scattered power outages too.

Elsewhere across central New York winds will be gusty Friday with some gusts past 40 mph possible.

In addition, a Lakeshore flood Watch is in effect for Jefferson, Oswego and northern Cayuga counties through Saturday morning. The strong winds will cause considerable wave action which could lead to Lakeshore flooding and erosion.