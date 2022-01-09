ALERT: Wind chill warnings remain in effect until Tuesday afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Wind Chill advisories and warnings have been issued for much of Central New York for Tuesday afternoon for areas north of the Thruway in central and northern New York State.

A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect for Oswego County until 1pm Tuesday.

A Wind Chill Warning remains in effect for Lewis, and Jefferson until 1pm Tuesday as well.

An arctic cold front is slated moved through Monday evening with a burst of snow for all followed by a bitterly cold air mass and a northwest wind between 5 and 15 mph overnight.

The 5 to 15 mph wind combined with temperatures between -10 and + 5 is producing wind chills between -20 to 0 across much of CNY, including the Syracuse area, while feel like readings are ranging from -25 to -15 where the wind chill warning is in effect north and east of Syracuse!

In the Advisory area, frost bite is possible on exposed skin in 30 minutes. In the Warning area, frost bite is possible on exposed skin in 10 to 15 minutes! So if you have to venture be sure to bundle up and limit your time outdoors to avoid frost bite/hypothermia.

Thankfully, temperatures rise into the 20s and 30s come Wednesday and we will all thaw out some.