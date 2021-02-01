ALERT: Winter Storm Warnings issued for much of CNY, including Syracuse

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Madison, Onondaga, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Southern Oneida, Tompkins, Cortland and Chenango counties from 10 a.m. Monday through 5 a.m. Wednesday due to the potential of 6-12”+ of snow during this time frame.

A nor’easter developing near the East Coast Monday will send accumulating snow, heavy at times, back into CNY off the Atlantic. At first, across the Southern Finger Lakes later Monday afternoon/evening and then into the rest of CNY overnight Monday into Tuesday.

While it appears the heaviest snow will fall south and east of CNY, there still should be a significant snowfall impacting the region, especially late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Travel Monday night into Tuesday could be difficult with snow covered roads and reduced visibility expected due to falling and blowing snow. Snowfall rates could exceed 1 inch per hour at times in the heaviest snow late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

The morning commute Tuesday will likely be difficult, snowy and slick, across much of CNY.

