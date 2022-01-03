ALERT: Winter Storm Watch for lake snow for a small part of CNY later this week

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for a small part of Central New York because of the possibility of several inches of lake effect snow across Jefferson and Lewis counties, including the Watertown area and Northern Tug Hill Plateau.

The watch goes into effect late Wednesday night and continues through Thursday.

Wednesday is mild and breezy/windy for all, but behind a strong cold front Wednesday night, a cold west-southwest wind kicks up and some significant lake snow develops late Wednesday night into Thursday east-northeast of the lakes.

Upwards of a foot or more of snow is possible in the most persistent snows in the aforementioned areas and combine the falling snow with winds over 30 mph and blowing and drifting snow will be another issue. That said, driving in these areas could become very challenging to impossible at times come late Wednesday night into Thursday which would include the morning and evening commutes Thursday too.

A Winter Storm Watch is issued when significant winter weather is possible but not yet certain.

Stay tuned for latest updates on NewsChannel 9.