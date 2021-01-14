ALERT: Winter Storm Watch issued for counties east of Lake Ontario

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego Counties going into effect overnight Friday and continuing into Sunday.

Low pressure moving north along a cold front coming through Central New York Friday night will cause rain to change to a wet snow. That snow continues through the morning Saturday before tapering to snow showers in the afternoon. Several inches of snow is possible just during the day Saturday.

As low pressure moves into northern New England Saturday night, winds turn into the west northwest and lake effect snow becomes the issue along with gusty winds causing blowing and drifting snow and low visibility.

In the most persistent snows a total 6 to 12 inches of snow is possible by Sunday afternoon, especially over the Tug Hill Plateau..

