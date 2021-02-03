ALERT: Winter Storm Watch issued for parts of the North Country

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

A Winter Storm Watch for lake effect snow has been issued for Jefferson and Lewis counties.

The watch goes into effect Friday evening and continues until Saturday night.

A frontal system moves through all of Central and Northern New York Friday with some wet snow, perhaps even 2 to 4 inches of snow over the Tug Hill Plateau. This is not the reason for the Watch.

A cold front moves through late in the afternoon Friday and colder air will then return causing lake effect snow Friday night into Saturday.

While all of Jefferson and Lewis Counties are under the Watch, the best chance for snow totals approaching a foot will be near Watertown and points east into Northern Lewis County.

Travel for the start of the weekend could be locally difficult with snow covered roads and reduced visibility expected due to narrow bands of lake effect snow. Winds gusting at times past 30 mph will also cause considerable blowing and drifting snow.

