ALERT: Winter Weather Advisories issued Sunday

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Jefferson and Lewis counties from 6 p.m. Sunday until 1 p.m. Monday. A Winter Weather Advisory has also been issued for Oneida county from 4 p.m. Sunday until 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Colder air is being filtered in from the northeast as a storm system approaches from the Ohio Valley. Most of CNY will experience rain but freezing rain and sleet is possible in areas northeast of Syracuse.

Ice accumulations from 0.1″ to 0.25″ are possible in the counties listed above. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible during this time as well. Power outages and tree damage are possible. Travel, especially Monday morning and Monday evening will be difficult.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Map Gallery

Snow Forecast

Snow Forecast

Snow Forecast

Almanac

Almanac

Ski Report

Ski Report

Wind Chill

Wind Chill

Northeast Radar

Northeast Radar

New York State Seasonal Snow

New York State Seasonal Snow

Wind Speed

Wind Speed

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected