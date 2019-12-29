ALERT: Winter Weather Advisories issued Sunday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Jefferson and Lewis counties from 6 p.m. Sunday until 1 p.m. Monday. A Winter Weather Advisory has also been issued for Oneida county from 4 p.m. Sunday until 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Colder air is being filtered in from the northeast as a storm system approaches from the Ohio Valley. Most of CNY will experience rain but freezing rain and sleet is possible in areas northeast of Syracuse.

Ice accumulations from 0.1″ to 0.25″ are possible in the counties listed above. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible during this time as well. Power outages and tree damage are possible. Travel, especially Monday morning and Monday evening will be difficult.