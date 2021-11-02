ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for a small part of Central New York

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Oswego and Lewis counties from 8 pm Tuesday until 11 am Wednesday.

A chilly west-southwest wind will produce a band of lake effect rain near the eastern shores of Lake Ontario and wet snow the farther inland you go, especially in and around the Tug Hill tonight into the start of Wednesday.

Accumulations of snow in the Advisory area over the higher terrain in and around the Tug Hill are expected to range from 2 to 6 inches by mid to late Wednesday morning, with a coating to an inch or so around the 81 corridor.

The heaviest snow is expected to fall overnight through the morning commute near and especially east of 81 across North-Central Oswego, Lewis and possibly Northern Oneida counties. So, it may not be a bad idea to allot yourself a bit more time to get into work and school Wednesday morning if you live in and around the Tug Hill. Visibility will probably also be greatly reduced at times in the heaviest snow to a quarter mile or less at times.

The band of snow will shift south after 8 or 9 am and taper to scattered rain and snow showers for the midday and afternoon hours southeast of Lake Ontario Wednesday.

Stay tuned for updates from NewsChannel 9.