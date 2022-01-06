Alerts in effect for parts of Central New York due to lake effect snow

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

A Lake Effect Snow Warning has been issued for Jefferson County and a Winter Weather Advisory for Lewis County for late Wednesday night through late Thursday night.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Onondaga, Madison, Wayne and northern Cayuga counties for Friday morning through Saturday morning for accumulating lake effect snow.

Cold air returning to Central New York along with west-southwest winds is producing a significant lake effect snow band between about Pulaski and Watertown into the North-Central Tug Hill Plateau.

As of late Thursday afternoon, Watertown has received just over 15″ of lake effect snow. Snow winds down there after midnight with an additional couple of inches.

The rest of Central New York watches a storm system heading towards New England. This causes light snow overnight Thursday. It will also help shut down the lake effect to the north and develop lake effect to the southeast of Lake Ontario as winds in the lower atmosphere turn more northwesterly. This is when the Syracuse area will get in on some accumulating snow.

Roads will likely become slick and visibility will be reduced from time to time. Accumulations in the most persistent snows will reach close to half a foot.

Stay tuned for latest updates on NewsChannel 9.