SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – A few scattered evening showers, otherwise quiet tonight, but what about Sunday?

TONIGHT:

A few scattered showers are scooting through CNY this evening are expected to fall apart after sunset this evening. The sky should be partly cloudy overnight with lows dropping into the mid to upper 50s. It certainly won’t be as cool as Friday night.

SUNDAY:

The better chance for scattered showers and storms is on Sunday as a separate area of low pressure and cold front drop out of the Great Lakes and head toward us. The best chance for showers and storms is not expected to arrive in CNY until after 10 or 11 am.

Any storm that does pop up Sunday afternoon and evening will have the potential to be strong with damaging wind gusts being the main threat.

High temperatures should top out in the mid to perhaps upper 70s on Sunday with enough sun and dry time during the morning and midday.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Any evening showers and a storm or two taper towards and especially after midnight as a cold front sweeps through near midnight.

Lows drop into the mid to upper 50s once again come Monday morning.

EARLY TO MID NEXT WEEK:

Beyond the late Sunday night cold front passage high pressure builds in for the first part of the work and school week. What does that mean for us Central New Yorkers? A nice quiet weather pattern bringing more sunshine/dry weather, and a warming trend!

Highs to start the week are in the mid 70s, but on Tuesday we should be well into the 70s to maybe 80 for a few, and into the 80s midweek! So yes, it looks like some better beach and or pool weather arrives for the middle of the week.

The next chance for showers and thunderstorms most likely returns late Wednesday night into Thursday ahead of a cold front.