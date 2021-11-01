NEW: An historic October 2021 is in the books!

Well, well, well another month and yet another memorable, historical month in Syracuse! That’s right we had a very wet and warm October of 2021. How warm and wet??

Third wettest, with near seven and a half inches of rain, or just over three and a half inches above normal! About thirty percent of the rainfall during the month fell on one day! That’s right on Tuesday, the twenty-sixth of the month two and a third of an inch of rain was dumped on Syracuse.

Thanks to the one to three inches of rain in a short period of time on the twenty-sixth some areas dealt with significant flooding across parts of CNY to end October and now start November!

It was the warmest October ever recorded in Syracuse’s recorded history with the average temperature ending up at fifty-nine degrees even, or seven and a half degrees above normal!! Fifty-nine degrees is a whole degree above the previous warmest October set back in 2007! Impressive to say the least!!

We didn’t experience a hard freeze/widespread frost in Syracuse during the month which is unusual considering the average date for the first freeze, temperature dipping to or below thirty-two degrees is October 17th.

The chilliest temperature recorded in October was thirty-six degrees on the twenty-fourth, and warmest was seventy-nine on the eleventh and twelfth.

We also had the least number of nights drop below 50 degrees in October with only 14! The old record was 16 nights dropping below 50 degrees that was set back in 2007 and 1920 which coincides with two of the warmest Octobers on record too.

Welcome to November! Don’t expect another record warm month, especially with the unseasonably cool first week expected, and let’s hope we have a drier than normal month after the wet October! Stay tuned…