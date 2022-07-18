SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The dry lawns of CNY got a good drink.

Before Monday’s rainfall, a mere .76″ of rain had fallen at Syracuse’s Hancock Airport for the month of July.

That’s bad enough, but if you couple that rainfall deficit, with times of bone-dry humidity and the fact that we’re getting the maximum energy from the sun now (we’re just a few weeks removed from the summer solstice) it’s no wonder lawns were starting to brown out and turn crispy around Central New York.

We could have used more rainfall in Syracuse. Officially at Hancock Airport, .42″ of rainfall from the precipitation that moved into Central New York late Sunday night into Monday morning.

According to the New York State Mesonet sites, the rainfall winner from this event is Western New York where more than an inch of rainfall occurrred.