SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – It has been a spring of typical big temperature swings across Central New York.

On Tuesday, we made it to 80° for the eighth time this year!

Chilly changes blow in Wednesday

On Wednesday, though, those temperatures are going to plunge out of the 60s and low 70s in the morning to the 50s during the afternoon following a late morning cold front.

Wednesday night into Thursday an area of high pressure will move in from Canada. This sets the stage for a chilly Wednesday night, cool, breezy Thursday and another chilly night Thursday night.

Frost potential again for parts of CNY late this week?!

We think lows drop into the 30s for many Wednesday night/early Thursday, which likely leads to patchy frost Thursday morning for normally colder spots south and east of Syracuse.

While not quite as chilly Thursday night/Friday morning, we do still believe some areas south and east of Syracuse could turn cold enough once again for a bit more patchy frost to develop.

So, with that said, if you live south and east of the Syracuse area and have plants/flowers outside you may want to bring them into the garage/house or cover them before going to bed Wednesday and Thursday evening.

The frost threat ends for all after Friday morning as temperatures are expected to become summery over the holiday weekend!

If you are wondering what the average and latest Syracuse has felt 32° or lower temperature, and latest 36° or lower temperature the answers may surprise you. The average last date of at or below freezing temperatures is April 29th. While May 12th is the average last date of 36° or lower temperatures recorded in Syracuse. May 24, 1963 was the latest that Syracuse recorded a temperature at or below freezing (32°), while June 5, 1964 is the latest date that 36° or lower was recorded.

What’s the significance of 36°? That’s about the temperature when frost can form at ground level. Temperatures are typically measured between 4 and 6 feet above the ground, and the coldest air always sinks as low as it can go which is the ground. Often times, the temperature at ground level is a few degrees lower than 4 to 6 feet above ground where the temperature is recorded.