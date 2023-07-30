SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Did you like how Sunday felt? If so, you are going to love the first part of the week! The details are below…

It was a damp start to the weekend, but how much rain fell across Central New York Saturday? Click here to find out.

Despite a good deal of sunshine Sunday in CNY, temperatures only managed to warm into the mid to upper 70s Sunday afternoon which was only the third time we haven’t warmed to at least 80 degrees in Syracuse this month! The last time Syracuse felt a high below 80 degrees was all the way back on July 10th when the high only made it to 69 due to the rain and clouds that day.

Comfy for snoozing, but any rain tonight?

After a beauty of a day Sunday, tonight is nice and comfortably cool with a spotty shower or two possible near and after midnight. Otherwise, it’s a quiet night ahead for CNY. Lows drop into the 50s to near 60 again.

Stays refreshing to end July & start August

It looks like this change to cooler and less humid air is going to last right through the majority of the upcoming week. There is another cold front coming through on Monday with a few showers and perhaps a thunderstorm, but much of the day is looking dry.

Highs to start the new week are near 75 with a breeze and not humid too as we round out July.

In the wake of this front is another pleasant, even slightly cooler air mass taking us into the beginning of August on Tuesday with more sun and highs only reaching the low to mid 70s.

Winning Wednesday!

High pressure crests overhead midweek and produces an incredible Wednesday for the region under lots of sun, low humidity and comfortably warm air. Highs warm to between 75 and 80 after a cool start to Wednesday within a few degrees of 50!

80s with more humidity return late week

More warmth, 80s, and humidity will be making a return for the last half of the week as winds shift to the southwest. This southwest flow will bring the summer-like feel back into the northeast and an increased chance for some showers and storms mainly come Friday.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast.