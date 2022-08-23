SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Keep umbrella/rain jacket handy today, but more dry time is expected today compared to Monday. Nicer weather ahead. Details below…

TODAY:

Low pressure that brought us the showers and storms on Monday is a slow mover, so we expect more widespread showers this morning.

By afternoon, that low should be far enough east to allow for some dry air to begin to work its way into Central New York. At the very least, this would cause showers to become more scattered in nature and with any luck, we would see a few breaks to sun before the afternoon ends. Assuming this happens, we’ll make a late day run at mid to upper 70s.

Even though we are only in the 70s there is still a good amount of humidity which you’ll feel.

TONIGHT:

After a lingering evening shower or two, high pressure builds in and provides some clearing with areas of fog developing. Lows drop to between 60 and 65 tonight.

WEDNESDAY (START OF THE GREAT NEW YORK STATE FAIR):

Thankfully, the humidity decreases somewhat for the midweek and so too will the rain chances, just in time for the start of the New York State Fair!

High pressure builds in from the west and provides CNY a much more pleasant midweek. We expect more sunshine to return Wednesday with just a small chance of an isolated pop-up shower.

Highs Wednesday should reach the low to mid 80s. Yes, it looks like a good start for the 2022 Great New York State Fair!

END OF THE WEEK:

The last half of the week isn’t looking too bad, but there could be a few spotty showers and storms returning Thursday afternoon, especially north of Syracuse, with a slightly better chance Friday as a weak cold front tries to slide in from the north. Stay tuned for updates.