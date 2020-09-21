Another frosty morning, Record cold Monday morning

There’s been no shortage of cold, frosty nights lately in Central New York.

Monday morning Syracuse set a record low temperature of 34°. The previous record was 35° set in 1973. This record comes two days after tying a record low Saturday morning September 19, which was also 34°.

These cold temperatures has resulted in the end of the growing season for parts of the area, mainly in the Southern Tier for Steuben, Chemung, Tioga, Delaware, and Broome counties.

We’ll have one more night where temperatures are expected to drop into the 30s again before overnight temperatures start to moderate again.

Here’s a list of Monday morning low temperatures from NewsChannel 9 weather watchers and reports from the National Weather Service in Binghamton:

Monday September 21, 2020 morning temperatures from NYS Mesonet network

Marathon — 25°

Norwich — 27°

Sherburne — 27°

Madison — 28°

Morrisville — 28°

Woodgate – 28°

Slaterville Springs — 29°

Tully — 29°

West Danby — 29°

Cortland — 30°

Camden – 30°

Otter Lake — 30°

Remsen — 30°

Minoa — 30°

Phoenix — 30°

Dryden — 30°

Westdale — 30°

Venice Center — 31°

Westmoreland — 31°

Camillus – 31°

Jordan — 31°

Groton — 31°

Brookfield — 32°

Canastota — 32°

Brewerton — 32°

Redfield — 33°

Fabius — 33°

Auburn — 35°