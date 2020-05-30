Another heat record for Syracuse before the thermometer falls

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

The past eight days have felt more like July than May. That summer feel is coming to an end this weekend.

We experienced a record high of 93 on May 26th and it turns out that wasn’t the only record in Syracuse.

From May 22nd through May 29th, every day had a high temperature that reached 80° or higher. This ties the record for longest stretch (eight days) of 80°+ heat in the month of May. The last time that happened was May 24th – May 31st, 2016.

Although it may have felt like it to some, especially considering we saw snow on Mother’s Day, it was not a heatwave. A heatwave is defined in Central New York as at least 3 consecutive days of 90°+ heat.

The last weekend of May 2020 will end up feeling more like mid April. Cooler temperatures linger into the first week of June.