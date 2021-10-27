Making history: Another wet month in Syracuse and CNY

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s probably not a surprise to you, but 4 out of the past 5 months have been near or in the top 10 wettest!

Other than September… June, July, August, and now October have been historically wet after the dry winter and spring!

So let’s break this down…June was the 11th wettest June on record, July was 7th wettest, August was 6th wettest, and October is currently 5th wettest October on record in Syracuse.

A tie for 4th wettest October is possible after a few showers post-midnight Wednesday.

We moved from the 24th wettest October on record before Tuesday’s record rainfall, 2.33″, to the 5th wettest as of midnight Tuesday night, and thanks to possibly a few more hundredths shortly after midnight Tuesday night/early Wednesday we MAY very well have tied 4th place.

After a couple of dry days, it looks like come Friday night into the weekend another round of rain will move through CNY. Thankfully, this weekend’s storm should NOT produce the prolific amounts of rainfall that we experienced the first part of this week!

We think we could pick up another half an inch to as much as an inch or so of rain Friday night through Saturday night. That said, we do expect to move into third and possibly second place with regards to the wettest Octobers on record. Thankfully, we should not reach the wettest October on record in Syracuse, which was set back in 1955 with 8.29″!