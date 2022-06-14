SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Another comfortable night for sleeping tonight but it turns less comfy over the next couple of days. The storm threat also increases soon.

TONIGHT:

The sky is expected to be clear to partly cloudy through tonight with another comfortable night of sleeping. Lows drop into the mid to upper 50s overnight.

WEDNESDAY:

Temperatures continue to climb Wednesday, and the humidity creeps up a bit more so too. So yes, the weather looks good for the beach and or pool with highs well into the 80s.

There’s a slight risk for a passing shower/storm or two on Wednesday, mainly during the afternoon/evening hours, but all in all it appears many get through Wednesday dry.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

It’s breezy, very mild and turning even muggier Wednesday night as a warm front moves into CNY with a scattered showers and storms possibly developing towards and after midnight. Any storm that develops late Wednesday night has the potential to be strong/severe, but the chances of severe storms is low. The biggest threat with any storm late Wednesday night will be damaging wind gusts of 60+ mph.

Lows only drop to between 65 and 70 Wednesday night with a developing southeasterly breeze!

THURSDAY:

A few showers and storms may be around to start Thursday, but there should be breaks of sun and a several hour stretch of dry time during the later morning and first part of the afternoon. This dry period with at least intervals of sun and an approaching cold front should help spark at least some additional showers and storms after 2 or 3 Thursday afternoon as highs warm to between 85 and 90.

The greatest risk of scattered storms on Thursday should occur between about 3 and 8 pm as a cold front moves in and through between about this time. Any storm Thursday, especially between 2 and 8 pm may become strong/severe with damaging winds of 60+ mph and large hail being the biggest threats. Stay tuned for updates.

THURSDAY NIGHT – FRIDAY:

Much of Thursday night into Friday is dry across CNY but there could be a few showers and possibly an isolated storm scooting through on Friday as another cold front swings across the area.

It stays very mild Thursday night and the humidity starts to come down overnight, but it is a little uncomfortable for sleeping without an AC unit. Lows drop into the mid 60s.

It turns more comfortable and kind of refreshing Friday with lowering humidity during the day, a gusty wind develops and highs ranging from about 75 to 80.