SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – The nice November weather continues for now, but for how much longer? Find out below.

TODAY – THURSDAY:

The area of high pressure that builds in to start the week will continue to give us a rare November treat: a streak of sunny days heading through much of the rest of the week!

Dry, pleasant November weather is likely to hold through Thursday with temperatures warming back up some. After highs only reaching to near 50 on Tuesday, we should be near 60 this afternoon and then well into the 60s at least both Thursday and Friday! Enjoy!

Tonight, will not be as cold as Tuesday night thanks to a little breeze expected for many. Lows should drop to within a few degrees of 40 for most, but normally colder spots, sheltered valleys, should feel lows closer to 30 by sunrise Thursday.

LATE WEEK:

Our next shot of wet weather doesn’t likely come until Friday afternoon/Friday night. The source of this moisture is actually the tropical Atlantic. Wednesday morning ‘Nicole’ a strong tropical storm was spinning towards the Northern Bahamas and destined to make landfall now near West Palm Beach, Florida possibly as a hurricane late Wednesday night/early Thursday before heading north towards the Northeast.

That should bring a good, soaking rain to Central New York with 1 to 2.5 inches of rain with locally higher totals by Saturday morning. That would be more rain than Syracuse has seen in the last five weeks! Although rivers are running very low and aren’t expected to flood, there could be some localized flash flooding. If you live near a storm drain it might be wise to take advantage of the sunny, dry weather Wednesday and Thursday and help out your local DPW by making sure there are no leaves clogging it.

The steadiest rain is tapering by Saturday morning and much of the rest of the day ends up windy, cooler and mainly dry with even some sun possible come the afternoon.

Stay tuned for updates!