SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Another record high is in the books in Syracuse Friday as we reached 86 degrees as of 4 pm, can we do it again Saturday?

Feeling summery into the weekend

After reaching into the 80s on Wednesday and setting record highs both Thursday and Friday, Syracuse is looking for more warm weather into the weekend as high pressure down at the ground and aloft loosens its grip on us.

Low to mid 80s are a good possibility again Saturday but this time we be fall short of a record high.

Saturday’s record is 87° set back in 1994.

With high pressure still in control our skies are still mainly sunny but more of a mix of sun and clouds Saturday as that high moves off the East Coast.

When do showers return?

There’s a slight of showers over the weekend, but don’t go cancelling any outdoor plans.

We are watching two things that could bring us some showers.

First, there is moisture associated with an area of low pressure sneaking up the East Coast Friday night into Saturday. With some of that moisture moving over us Saturday and temperatures rising into the 80s we think a few isolated showers try to form in the afternoon. The chances increase the farther south from Syracuse you go.

That moisture moves off to our east Saturday night and on Sunday a cold front is approaching from the west. The trend from the previous days is holding which means the front is well to our west even at sunset Sunday so the risk of any showers to end the weekend is low.

With the front delayed, Monday looks to be the wet day for us. By then we will have gone more than a week without rain so it would be welcomed.

A cool change returns

In the wake of Monday cold front, cooler weather is slated to return for early next week.

Temperatures are back in the 50s with some lingering showers. Tuesday we may actually come up just short of 50 degrees. In fact, over higher elevations Tuesday night into Wednesday morning there could be a bit of snow mixed in with the rain showers.

The good news is this batch of cool weather is only around for a couple of days and our temperatures should moderate for the end of the week.

Stay tuned for updates.