SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

Syracuse broke a record high Friday when the temperature reached 88 degrees at 5 pm.

The old record was 87 degrees set on April 21st in 1954.

April 2023 now has now seen four daily record highs set. Records were broken last Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Earlier this afternoon we broke an April record for most 80 degree days. Click here to read more about that record.

It won’t be as warm Saturday, low to mid 70s for most, so a record high is not expected and even cooler 50s are likely Sunday into the first part of next week.