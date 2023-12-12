Is Central New York in the movie Groundhog Day? Feels that way when it comes to the lack of snow to start the winter, doesn’t it?! We are fast approaching the time of year that almost everyone wants at least a little snow, but Mother Nature doesn’t appear to be checking her list.

After just 5.5 inches of snow fell in November, or about 4 inches below normal, this month hasn’t been good for snow lovers either with not even 2 inches through December 12th, or an 8 inch deficit!

When combining the lack of snowfall this fall and especially the first part of December check out the snow deficit so far! Yes, it’s over a foot and going to continue to grow after the middle of this week.

Most of the other bigger Upstate NY cities are also building snowfall deficits thus far too as depicted below…

Ski resorts, snowmobilers and winter enthusiasts are begging Mother Nature to be nicer (snowier) this winter to CNY compared to the last 4 years. At this point, though, it isn’t looking so hot, especially when you look at the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook across the country, including CNY as you can see below…

In the meantime, keep dreaming of that White Christmas CNYers...