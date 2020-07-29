Another round of strong storms rolling into CNY from the west

A batch of showers and gusty storms is rolling into CNY across the Finger Lakes early this evening. These storms will have the potential to produce lots of rain, wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph and even a bit of hail. The expected arrival of these storms in the Greater Syracuse area is around 530 this evening.

