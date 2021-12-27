Another slow start to winter in CNY with a significant snowfall deficit already!

Snow lovers/winter enthusiasts and those that rely on snow for their businesses have once again been hurting for the third consecutive winter here in Central New York.

How bad has it been? Well, when looking at the snow we’ve received in Syracuse thus far compared to what’s average for the end through December and well it’s a pretty large disparity!

That’s right! Through December 26th the Syracuse Airport has only received just over a foot of snow which is nearly two feet below normal! A very painful stat for those looking for snow here in CNY. Plus, we are pretty much on par with last winter at this time, and that’s not saying much considering last winter was quite mild and some 50 inches below average when it comes to snowfall.

When looking at slow starting winters with less than 20 inches of snow through New Year’s Eve it’s quite clear that the majority of them did not reach the 100 inch mark, including last winter’s meek 73.3″. There were a few exceptions though, like back in the winter of 1965-66 made it to just about normal, over one hundred inches, thanks in large part to the Blizzard of ’66 in late January.

In 2006-07 also started very slow, but became more normal in January and March with a blockbuster February, about 5 feet of snow, thanks to a sizeable snowstorm on Valentine’s Day immediately followed by a significant lake snow event, especially east of Lake Ontario where 100+ inches of snow fell in about a weeks time!!

Lastly, how does Syracuse snowfall compare to other bigger upstate cities in New York State at this point? As you can see below everyone is experiencing a snow drought thus far, but it is still early snow lovers…