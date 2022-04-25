SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – After a gorgeous end to the last full weekend of April, we stay unseasonably mild/warm for another day before cooler changes take place.

MONDAY:

The 70s to low 80s will carry over into Monday to start the new school and work. Most of the day looks to be dry too.

Some extra clouds develop later in the day. Some afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible north and west of Syracuse closer to Lake Ontario you go. Keep an eye out for that if you’re heading to the lakeshore to enjoy the warm weather!

These showers are out ahead of a cold front that moves through tonight. Rain showers and even possible thunder move west to east across the state after sunset and through Tuesday morning.

Unfortunately, this cold front is going to change up the weather pattern to unseasonably cool weather the rest of the week.

MIDWEEK:

We start Tuesday damp with some lingering showers, but turn drier by the late morning and afternoon. Some sun even tries to return later in the day. Highs are closer to 60 Tuesday, but even cooler air blows into CNY Tuesday night into Wednesday as another reinforcing cold front swings through.

Behind this front we turn chilly for Wednesday with a few rain and dare we say snow and graupel showers. But, any snow is expected to just be in the air with no accumulation.

We should see at least a little sun at times Wednesday, but more so to end the week.

Unfortunately, there is likely going to be a pretty persistent stiff wind with us Wednesday through Friday adding a chill to the air. Highs Wednesday are likely going to be stuck in the 40s, but we should moderate slowly thereafter to round out the week and the month of April.