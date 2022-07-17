SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– We continue to warm for the end of the weekend. With a good deal of sunshine, we may get up to near 90 on Sunday. The record is seemingly safe, 101 set back in 2012. As humidity levels increase there could be a spotty storm towards sunset mainly south of Syracuse, but our feeling is most in Central New York stay dry.

As we enter the warmest time of the year across CNY climatologically speaking, a more typical mid-summer heat and humidity are expected to be around into much of next week across the area.

MONDAY:

An area of low pressure and a frontal system moves through Central New York Monday. With dew points coming up, this system will have plenty of moisture. Showers and storms are likely to start the week and that is not necessarily a bad thing. It is looking more and more look a widespread half an inch to an inch of rain is likely for the region.

With parts of the region now in “Abnormally Dry” conditions, any widespread rainfall to start the week would be beneficial. Here in Syracuse, we are almost an inch below normal for the month of July.