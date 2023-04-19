We all know how mild and snowless it was in Syracuse and much of CNY this past winter, but where did we rank among the least snowy winters on record?

2022-23 winter ended up in 3rd place among the least amount of snow to fall in a winter. Also, important and interesting to note that the last two winters ranked as the 6th and 7th least snowy winters on record as you can see below!

Another crazy tidbit is that in the BIG pre-Thanksgiving lake effect snowstorm to hit Western NY there were cities just south of Buffalo that received more snow just in a couple days than Syracuse and much of CNY picked up during the whole winter!

Also, Buffalo received three feet of snow from the lake effect snowstorm just before Thanksgiving. Then got slammed with just over 4 feet of snow with the Christmas weekend lake effect snowstorm with a decent snowfall preceding Christmas weekend too! These intense lake effect events left Buffalo with 100″ of mainly lake effect snow by Christmas, while all the other upstate NY cities were left in the dust not even having 2 feet of snow yet by the end of the year! Needless to say there wasn’t much of a Golden Snowball Award chase this winter as Buffalo won going away!