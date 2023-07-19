SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After a quiet night ahead, mainly dry weather returns on Thursday for Central New York. Details are below…

Comfortable sleeping weather

Wednesday night will be a great one to give the fans and air conditioners a break and open up the windows!

Low temperatures will be quite comfortable across Central New York, ending up in the 50s for most under a mainly clear sky. If Syracuse drops below 60 tonight that would be the first time this July.

More warmth returns, but any rain Thursday?

Thursday starts very comfy with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. As the day progresses, the air warms well into the 80s under sunshine that’ll fade behind more clouds later in the day. Humidity pretty much stays in check, but does come up a bit later in the day.

As far as the rain chances Thursday in CNY, it does look like a few showers/storms may very well pop up after 5 or 6 pm but they should be rather scattered in nature through sunset.

The best time for showers and storms may end up being Thursday night as more humidity tries to return so don’t be surprised if you are awoken by thunder and lightning. There could be some stronger storms over the Finger Lakes.

Shower/storm chances into Friday, but…

Friday won’t be a washout, but scattered showers and storms likely are going to be around much of the day up until the late afternoon and evening hours.

It’s a bit cooler and turning less humid later in the day. Highs should end up between 75 and 80 to end the week.

Improving weather over the weekend

In the wake of Friday’s cold front, a disturbance in the jet stream winds aloft drops into Central New York for Saturday. That is why we think there could be a couple of scattered showers to start the weekend. The threat for any thunderstorms seems low at this point.

By Sunday, though, high pressure is building in from the west. That brings us better weather news to end the weekend. It looks like a generally sunny and seasonable days.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast.