SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – It remains very mild out there, but the winds of change will come about soon. All the details are below.

TODAY – TONIGHT:

It is another unseasonably warm day for us today, but not for too much longer thanks to a cold front due to pass through this evening from west to east across CNY. Most of today is going to be dry with intervals of sun, but after 3 or 4 pm through the evening we expect at least a few showers to pass through the region compliments of the cold front. Don’t worry, the rain won’t be heavy, and, in fact, most places end up with less than a tenth of an inch when all is said and done.

Temperatures once again warm into the 70s today, not far from the record high of 78° in Syracuse, but that is it for our recent warm spell.

The cold front comes through this evening and the temperatures drop into the 40s for most by sunrise Thursday.

THURSDAY:

While our temperatures Thursday afternoon end up some 15 to 20 degrees cooler than Wednesday, it is actually closer what is typical for the end of October.

Drier air comes in on a gusty northwesterly wind during the day Thursday and should help mix out some of the low clouds during the afternoon as high pressure builds in from the west.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

A strong area of high pressure, or the center of a very dry and cool air mass slides over CNY late Thursday night/early Friday. This sets the stage for little to no wind, a mainly clear sky and a frosty, cold start to Friday with lows Thursday night/early Friday bottoming out in the 20s and low 30s.

This chilly start will likely be the first time Syracuse has dipped to 32 degrees or lower since May 1st, or this fall season!

FRIDAY:

It looks seasonably cool, but nice for Friday after a frosty start under a blend of high clouds and sunshine thanks to high pressure cresting overhead.

Highs are in the mid-50s to round out the week.

WEEKEND:

So far this October we have had a good track record with weekend weather and this weekend is no different. High pressure builds in from Canada and that will mean more dry weather and plenty of sunshine!

We would expect some cool, frosty mornings but with all the sun temperatures should crack 60 degrees both Saturday and Sunday.

Stay tuned for updates!