Another warm month, but not just because of the daytime highs

We all know that it has been very warm from sunrise to sunset this month so far! In fact, Syracuse has only recorded two nights/mornings where the low temperature has dipped below 50° as you can see on the calendar below.

So again this October we’ve only cooled below 50° twice through the first 13 nights! To put it into perspective, Syracuse averages 25 nights below 50 each October! Last year in 2020 Syracuse tallied 27 nights that dipped below 50°. In the Octobers of 2007 and 1920 there were only 16 nights that featured lows below 50° which is the lowest on record.

The average low temperature this month through the first 12 days is about 56°, or over 10° above average and more representative of nighttime lows in June! This average low will only go up a bit more through Saturday before we start to go in the other direction starting Sunday.

Yes, we will add several more lows below 50° between this weekend and Halloween, but when all is said and done October 2021 likely will feature the least number of lows below 50° in October.

Stay tuned for updates the rest of this month.