Another wet week, be prepared for flooding

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)- As if July hasn’t been wet enough already, this week’s weather pattern will bring more of the same: rain.

A low pressure system centered in the Midwest is pushing through the Ohio River Valley and lifting a warm front over the Northeast as the weekend comes to a close. This ushers in another warm and very moist airmass. This is what triggers showers and heavy downpours Sunday and into Monday.

We aren’t even at the halfway point in the month of July but some areas across CNY have seen almost twice as much rain as they normally would in the entire 30 day period. In Syracuse, we average just under 4″ of rain for the whole month.

Image courtesy of the NYS Mesonet

Since the ground is so saturated, and we will have so much available moisture in the atmosphere, flooding is a concern. It will remain a concern for the entire week as that warm front stalls, bringing the chance for several rounds of heavy rain and some strong storms.

The National Weather Service is urging anyone in low lying/flood prone areas to be prepared for flash flooding this week. Below are images showing how much rain (in inches) would be needed for flash flooding in each county.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the first wave of rain Sunday night into Monday.

There is the potential for flash flooding anywhere in CNY but these areas have the highest potential. Be prepared for more flood alerts later this week.