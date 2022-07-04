SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – The rest of this holiday weekend looks fantastic for anything you may have planned out and about during the day or night, like camping, bonfires, firework shows, golfing, boating, swimming, hiking, etc.…Details are below…

TODAY 4TH OF JULY:

High pressure remains in control of Central New York’s weather today for the 4th, but it is giving up ground as it moves off the East Coast. That allows a bit of moisture to return aloft so you will likely see at least a bit more high and mid-level clouds streaking in from the northwest.

So, that said, enjoy any of your Independence Day plans you may have! Don’t forget to slather on the sunscreen since we’ll have plenty of sunshine through mid afternoon. The 4th itself is a comfortably warm day too with highs around 80.

Happy 4th of July from the Storm Team!

TONIGHT:

If you have plans to check out fireworks this evening, the weather looks to be good for most under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. There’s a slight chance of a shower or two up towards Watertown and the North Country after 9 or 10 this evening, and a higher risk of a few showers and possibly a storm overnight.

It’s a milder night tonight with lows dropping into the low to mid 60s.

TUESDAY:

The clouds we see increase Monday afternoon and evening are ahead of a frontal system that moves into the region for Tuesday. Westerly winds ahead of this front bring additional moisture in down near the ground so our dew points rise, and it feels much more humid, especially during the afternoon.

That added moisture, along with the approaching front will cause scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms later in the afternoon into the evening. The greatest threat from the storms appears to be heavy rain which would cause ponding on the roads and in some cases a bit of localized flooding. There could be a couple storms with gusty winds, too.

Highs on Tuesday should warm into the upper 70s to mid 80s depending upon how much sun we see during the morning and early afternoon.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

A cold front swings through Tuesday night with a few more showers and possibly a storm or two mainly during the evening.

Lows drop into the low 60s with decreasing humidity overnight too.

MID WEEK:

In the wake of Tuesday night’s cold front high pressure builds in and helps clear us out during the day Wednesday after maybe a lingering/stray morning shower.

The air mass building in with high pressure Wednesday is the center of a dry and seasonably cool air mass that sets up for Wednesday and perhaps into Thursday.

Highs Wednesday is near 80 with a nice breeze too.