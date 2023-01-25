SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A wide variety of precipitation is falling this evening across CNY, but most see any mix/snow change over to rain showers from south to north this evening. Details are below…

Changes occurring this evening…

After a period of moderate to heavy snow this afternoon for all, the Finger Lakes have already changed to mainly scattered rain showers, and most areas north and east of Syracuse will also see the snow and wintry mix change to a bit of rain after 9 or 10 this evening into the overnight.

Temperatures are expected to rise above freezing into the mid to perhaps upper 30s as the evening progresses and basically stay there through the overnight. This leads to improving road conditions during the night too, but watch for lingering slick/slushy areas, especially on side roads, parking lots and sidewalks.

ABOVE ARE THE FORECAST TEMPERATURES FOR SYRACUSE TONIGHT

The only area that hangs on to a wintry mix and snow through the night will be parts of the North Country, Northern Adirondacks and up towards the U.S. Canadian border where upwards 6+ inches of snow probably falls there during the night!

Any ice accumulations?

Yes, there could be a glazing of ice in spots, especially across the hills but many should not see much ice thankfully tonight. The Tug Hill and Adirondacks has the best chance of picking up a glazing to a tenth of an inch of ice tonight as the colder air lingers longer here.

How much snow fell?

Snowfall amounts across CNY through early Wednesday evening have ranged from just under 2 to as much 4 inches with more areas closer to 2 or 3 inches rather than 4. 4+ inches had fallen across the Tug Hill and Western Adirondacks as of early Wednesday night.

ABOVE OUR SNOWFALL REPORTS THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY EVENING

A bit more snow Thursday

An additional coating to 2 inches of snow is expected for many on Thursday compliments of some wrap around moisture and lake effect with slightly higher totals possible across the Tug Hill and the hills south of Syracuse.

Roads improve tonight, but may turn a little slick Thursday

Thursday’s ride into work should not be too much of an issue with roads likely mainly just wet, but the trip home Thursday afternoon/evening may be slick at times southeast of Lake Ontario with some lake effect snow and a bit of blowing snow around.

A quick shot of January cold & lake snow following storm

Late Thursday morning into Thursday night, a rare shot of normal temperatures appears to be in store for us to round out Thursday and the week. This will lead to some limited lake effect snow Thursday afternoon and night before we quiet down during the day Friday.

Another 1 to 3 inches of snow is possible between about Fulton and the Syracuse area Thursday night compliments of Lake Ontario.