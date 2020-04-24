Any signs of CNY weather turning more Spring-like?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

Here we are about a week until the beginning of May and there are still no signs of true sustained Spring weather in Central New York.

Obviously this past Wednesday’s weather was more like winter. Many of us woke up to lake effect snow and gusty winds which caused it to feel like it was in the 20s at times.

The culprit continues to be blocking over higher latitudes in the Northern Hemisphere. While we are losing one ridge of high pressure off the Pacific coast of Canada another high pressure system in the upper atmosphere is getting ready to build over the Atlantic up to Greenland in the next week causing blocking in this part of the world.

It doesn’t bode well for the Northeast when meteorologists use the terms “Greenland” and ‘blocking’ in the same sentence.

I have included a computer model snapshot of the atmosphere next Friday May 1st from the GFS (American model) that shows the set up.

And it is not just this model but also the European computer model showing the same basic thing going on at the jet stream level.

This pattern causes the jet stream much farther south than is typical for late April and will force several storm systems to track across the Mid Atlantic putting Central New York on the cool,wet side of these storms

The pattern doesn’t look to change much beyond the next week. The 8-14 day forecast issued April 23rd from NOAA shows the cooler air locked in over the Northeast and warmth out West through the first week of May.

It won’t be cloudy and damp straight through the next 10 days to 2 weeks but when we get a short bout of dry and sunny weather it will come courtesy of high pressure building south out of eastern Canada, not exactly a source region for Spring-time warm. That being said, our suggestion would be to take those days when they come and soak them up!

Like you, the entire Storm Team is frustrated with the lack of Springtime weather. We too want to get out and enjoy the outdoors with proper social distancing, of course. The days of cloudy, cool damp weather weighs on us as well. We want to wish away this leftover of Winter and move on but it isn’t that simple.

We’ll keep you posted on when we start to see any hopeful signs of a change in the pattern