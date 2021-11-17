Any storm threat to start to big travel week across the Northeast?

After a mainly quiet weekend before Thanksgiving, all eyes will be on the weather to and from wherever your destination is for the holiday.

Latest on possible storm next week…

You may, or may not have heard rumblings out on the streets of a big snow/rain/wind storm possible early next week somewhere in the Northeast. If so, the Storm Team here at NewsChannel 9 were getting a bit concerned early this week that there could be an impactful snowfall with wind early next week.

Thankfully, over the last couple of days it is looking better/quieter with the storm not spinning up close by, but farther east off the East Coast instead!

What does this mean for Central New York?

Yes, as of Wednesday evening it is looking to turn windy and colder next Monday into Tuesday with some limited lake effect snow possibly mixed with rain across CNY, but will there be any widespread significant snowfall for us? At this time, it appears we will NOT be dealing with any impactful snows from a storm in CNY, or anywhere in the Northeast for that matter!

Could this change between now and then? Yes, it may change since it is still several days out, which is why we advise you to stay tuned for the latest and any updates over the coming days as new information becomes available.