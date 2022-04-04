It’s that time of year again! That’s right. “Play ball” will be heard at NBT Bank Stadium Tuesday evening around 635 for the first time this season, as the Syracuse Mets start their 2022 season! The Syracuse Mets will host the Scranton Wilkes Barre RailRiders, which is the Triple A affiliate of the Yankees with a six game series to kick off the season.

The BIG question always is at the beginning of the season is the weather. Does Mother Nature cooperate this year for game one? The answer is yes! Mother Nature isn’t often the kindest when it comes to playing baseball in April in Central New York, but the weather appears to be looking pretty good for the start of this baseball season.

We are expecting quite a few clouds to be around, but it looks dry with not too much wind and temperatures starting in the 50s for the first pitch. We likely feel temperatures cooling back into the upper mid to upper 40s during the later innings. So if you plan on attending the first game at NBT Bank Stadium you’ll want to be sure to have the jacket, and a nice warm coffee and or hot chocolate could be a good beverage too.

Syracuse has had much worse starts to the baseball season since 2005 though. You can see below that the coldest high is 37° and most snow to fall for the home opener both occurred six years ago. The wettest day was surprisingly low at only a little over a tenth of an inch of precipitation just 4 years ago. The warmest was a dozen years ago when the high reached 84° on April 8th for opening day! This year the thermometer is expected to peak pretty close to average which is about 54°.

The weather not only is expected to cooperate Tuesday, but should also be okay Wednesday before it’s not as nice Thursday and eh Friday into the weekend the way it looks now.

Enjoy the game to all who plan on attending Tuesday evening, and Let’s go Syracuse Mets!!